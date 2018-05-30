Moon Confirms Kim Jong-un's Willingness for Denuclearization

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to still pursue the June 12th summit with Kim Jong-un came as South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a surprise meeting with Kim at the truce village and reconfirmed the young North Korean leader's willingness to denuclearize. President Moon on Sunday morning held a news conference to explain his talks with Kim the previous day.

Kim Bum-soo has more.



Report:



[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in]

"We held candid discussions ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit. I explained [to Chairman Kim] about the result of my summit talks with U.S. President Trump last week..."



President Moon Jae-in says that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his willingness to denuclearize and hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.



[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in]

"Chairman Kim again clarified his intention for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula following the Panmunjeom Declaration, and expressed his willingness to finish the history of war and confrontation through the successful North Korea-U.S. summit and cooperate for peace and prosperity."



In a televised news conference at the presidential office, Moon revealed the outcome of his second summit with Kim held on Saturday.



[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in]

"I stressed that as Chairman Kim and President Trump both sincerely hope for the successful North Korea-U.S. summit, there is a need for sufficient dialogue through working-level negotiations on the summit agenda in order to dispel misunderstandings through direct talks. Chairman Kim also agreed."



Moon said he told Kim about President Trump's will toward ending hostile relations and deepening economic cooperation in the event the North Korean leader makes up his mind toward complete denuclearization and implements it.



Moon said Kim has doubts about the U.S.' offer to provide security assurances for his regime but Trump has expressed his willingness to end hostile ties and to offer support for the North's economic prosperity if the North denuclearizes.



Moon said that at the summit, both leaders agreed to hold high-level inter-Korean talks on Friday, as well as military talks to ease cross-border military tensions and Red Cross meetings to discuss the reunion of families separated by the Korean War.



The president said that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to swiftly implement the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after their first summit on April 27.



The two leaders met at Tongilgak on the northern side of Panmunjeom from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]