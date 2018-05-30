S. Korean Parties Welcome Inter-Korean Summit

South Korean political parties have welcomed the latest inter-Korean summit, saying the two Korean leaders reaffirmed their will to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.



The ruling Democratic Party on Sunday said in a written press briefing that President Moon Jae-in revived hopes for peace with his mediation efforts between the U.S. and North Korea amid the growing misunderstanding and conflicts ahead of their planned summit.



The party said that efforts for peace and prosperity will now gain momentum as the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States reaffirmed their willingness for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un clearly expressed his will to hold a summit with Trump.



Three minor opposition parties also hailed that the two Korean leaders held a summit without any formality and reaffirmed the North's will to its denuclearization.



The chairman and the floor leader of the conservative main opposition Liberty Korea Party plan to issue a statement on the summit at four p.m. Sunday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]