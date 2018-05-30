Assembly to Hold Final Plenary Meeting of May Extra Session

The National Assembly will hold a plenary meeting Monday to discuss a number of controversial bills, possibly including one seeking parliamentary support for the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after the inter-Korean summit last month.



The parliament is set to hold the final full session of the May extraordinary session, bringing to a close the first half of the 20th National Assembly.



Rival parties earlier agreed to vote on a bill to support the Panmunjeom Declaration, but it is unclear whether it will be submitted to the plenary session due to the negative position taken by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.



Other bills will likely be handled at the session, including ones aimed at handing sole control of water management to the Environment Ministry and supporting small businesses.



Rival parties are expected to clash over a bill to revise the minimum wage that will incorporate regular bonuses and welfare benefits into the minimum wage requirements.



Meanwhile, motions seeking parliamentary consent to arrest two lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party — Hong Moon-jong and Yeom Dong-yeol — will also be introduced to the plenary session.



Hong is suspected of embezzling nearly two billion won, or about one-point-nine million dollars, in funds from a private foundation where he sits as head of the board of directors. Yeom faces allegations that he was involved in the unfair hiring of workers at state-run casino Kangwon Land.

[Photo : YONHAP News]