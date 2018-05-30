Top Office: Trilateral Summit Linked to US-N. Korea Summit

South Korea's presidential office says that the possibility of declaring a formal end to the Korean War at a trilateral summit between the two Koreas and the U.S. is linked to the outcome of the planned U.S.-North Korea summit.



A senior presidential official made the remarks to reporters on Monday amid working-level talks under way between Washington and Pyongyang to prepare for their historic summit.



The official refused to elaborate on the possibility of South Korea joining the Singapore summit, set for June 12th, saying that working-level negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea have just begun.



The official said that it will be possible to predict whether or not the summit will be a success based on the ongoing working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea and whether the two parties fully discuss all issues including the summit agenda.



The official said that the agenda will basically refer to denuclearization and security assurances for the North Korean regime, which includes the two Koreas and the U.S. declaring a permanent end to the Korean War.

