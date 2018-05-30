Prime Minister: Working-level Talks Signify US, N. Korea Accept Seoul's Involvement

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says the U.S.-North Korea working-level talks under way at Panmunjeom signify that the two countries accept South Korea having some level of involvement in ongoing talks.



Lee made the remark on Sunday in London to reporters covering his Europe tour.



He said Washington and Pyongyang will make any decisions, but the fact that they decided to hold their working-level talks at Panmunjeom signifies that they will accept South Korea’s involvement to some extent.



On reports that the government will carry out a partial reshuffle, the prime minister said he has already held basic discussions with the top office on the matter.



He said the reshuffle will not be significant, adding that the move will not be carried out due to political reasons.



He hinted that the overhaul will come after the June 13th local elections, saying it is not right to draw people’s attention to another matter during the election period.

[Photo : YONHAP News]