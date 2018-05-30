Kyodo: US Wants N. Korea to Take Nuclear Warheads Out of the Country

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency reports North Korea and the United States are discussing the possibility of removing nuclear warheads from the country as a step toward the North's denuclearization.



The report says the issue tops the agenda of U.S.-North Korea working-level talks to prepare for the June 12th bilateral summit.



It quotes U.S. officials as saying the two sides are talking about moving as many as 20 warheads out of the country.



It remains far from certain as to whether that will actually happen, as Pyongyang is highly reluctant to move its nuclear weapons and missiles beyond its borders.



The officials also said that if the two sides fail to produce an agreement on the topic at the working-level talks, the matter would likely be taken up at the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

[Photo : KBS News]