US, N. Korea Continue Preparations for Trump-Kim Summit

Anchor: The U.S and North Korea are stepping up their preparations for a possible summit between their countries’ two leaders. A U.S. delegation is holding talks with North Korean officials in the Demilitarized Zone, and high-level talks are also set to take place between the two countries in Singapore.

Our Laurence Taylor has more.



Report: U.S. officials are holding talks with their North Korean counterparts in the Demilitarized Zone as preparations continue for the possible summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Trump tweeted on Sunday that the U.S. team had arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the summit, adding he truly believes North Korea has "brilliant potential" and will be a great economic and financial nation one day.



Trump's comment came hours after U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that a U.S. delegation held talks with officials from North Korea at the truce village of Panmunjeom inside the Demilitarized Zone.



Sung Kim, the former U.S. ambassador to South Korea, is reportedly leading the American delegation. Pentagon official Randall Schriver and Allison Hooker, the Korea expert on the White House National Security Council, are also known to be on the team. The North Korean delegation is reportedly headed by Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.



The Washington Post said that the meetings would continue Monday and Tuesday at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of Panmunjeom.



In addition, diplomatic sources say the U.S. and North Korea plan to hold working-level talks in Singapore on Tuesday to discuss protocol and security issues related to the summit.



The 30-member advance team from the U.S is reportedly led by White House deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin and special assistant to the president Patrick Clifton. North Korea is said to be sending Kim Chang-son, an official from the State Affairs Commission.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon told reporters in London on Sunday that the fact North Korea and the U.S. met at Panmunjeom signifies that they will accept South Korea’s involvement in the talks to some extent.

Laurence Taylor, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]