Seoul Mayor Candidate Pledges to Put Subways Underground

Write : 2018-05-28 15:51:20 Update : 2018-05-28 16:43:45

Seoul Mayor Candidate Pledges to Put Subways Underground

Seoul mayor candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the Bareunmirae Party is pledging to construct underground lines for some of the city's subways which presently run above street level. 

The former presidential candidate said he will turn 57 kilometers of subway lines into parks and walkways. He also promised development projects for the areas. 

He said costs for the construction, estimated at seven to eight trillion won, can be covered by the development projects. 

Ahn maintains he is the only candidate who can defeat two-time incumbent Mayor Park Won-soon.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

