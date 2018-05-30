Motion on Arrest of LKP Lawmaker Reported to Parliament

National Assembly lawmakers are considering a motion to permit the arrest of opposition lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong.



The motion was submitted Monday, permitting the legislature to vote on it either within a 72-hour deadline 24 hours after its submission or at the first plenary session after that.



Kweon is accused of requesting illegal favors in the selection of trainees at casino operator Kangwon Land and exerting pressure for his acquaintances to be hired.



Incumbent lawmakers are immune from arrest while the Assembly is in session unless fellow lawmakers vote to revoke that immunity.

