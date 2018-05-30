Pres. Moon Mentions Possibility of More Simplified Inter-Korean Summits in Future

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said there could be more inter-Korean summit meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the future, where the process and method are simplified.



Moon told aides Monday the most meaningful aspect of his latest meeting with Kim last Saturday was the fact that the two leaders skipped complicated procedures and protocols and met casually to discuss pressing issues.



The South Korean leader also stressed the importance of more formal and scheduled meetings in the development of inter-Korea ties, citing his scheduled trip to Pyongyang later in the year for what would be his third inter-Korean summit.



Moon told his aides to be ready for future impromptu meetings and to make arrangements ensuring there will not be any gap in the chain of military command.

[Photo : YONHAP News]