Moon: Economic Policies Require Time, Public Consensus

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that economic policies require time and urged critics not to fixate on short-term results.



He also said that public consensus is necessary to determine whether detailed policy measures such as on jobs and easing income polarization are going in the right direction.



Moon noted that economic growth in the first quarter was one-point-one percentage points higher than the previous quarter and household income grew three-point-seven percent year-on-year during this year's first three months.



President Moon acknowledged there can be a discrepancy between economic indicators and what is felt by the public.









[Photo : YONHAP News]