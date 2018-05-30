Parliament Passes Revision to Minimum Wage Bill

The National Assembly has passed a revision bill on minimum wage that will incorporate some regular bonuses and welfare allowances as minimum wage.



The Assembly passed the revision bill on Monday, the final full session of the May extraordinary session, with 160 out of 198 lawmakers in attendance voting for it. Twenty-four lawmakers voted against it while 14 others abstained.



Under the bill, regular bonuses exceeding 25 percent of the minimum wage and welfare benefits such as lodging and transportation surpassing seven percent of minimum wage will be included in the calculation of minimum wages.



Before casting their votes, lawmakers held an hour-long discussion on the passage of the bill.



The largest opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party called for the bill’s passage, arguing that the minimum wage hike has increased the burdens on small and mid-sized businesses while some high-income earners are taking advantage of it.



Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party also urged for the bill's passage, saying the revision is intended to protect the low-income families.



The Justice Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace, on the other hand, called for the bill to be rejected.



Labor groups have opposed the bill, calling it a step backwards in terms of the country's minimum wage policy because it undermines the effectiveness of a January pay hike that saw the minimum wage rise 16-point-four percent to seven-thousand-530 won.

