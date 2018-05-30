Election Watchdog Begins Printing Ballot Papers for Local Elections

Ballots papers for next month's local elections have begun to roll out.



The National Election Commission said on Monday that it started to print the ballot papers in the day.



Under election management rules, ballots can be printed two days after the candidate registration period ends. The two-day registration period for the upcoming elections closed on Friday.



One person can cast a ballot up to eight times on June 13th, when provincial elections will be held alongside by-elections aimed at filling 12 parliamentary seats.