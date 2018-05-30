'Presidential Secretary will Obey Possible Summons by Police'

The top office says presidential secretary Song In-bae will obey a possible summons by police for questioning over his alleged relationship with a key suspect in an online opinion rigging scandal.



A senior presidential official told reporters on Tuesday that if the police call him for questioning, Song will have to appear.



Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Lee Ju-min said the previous day that Song's questioning would happen before an independent counsel team begins its investigation into the scandal involving an influential blogger with the username “druking."



Song recently said that he met the blogger four times between June 2016 and February last year. He is also said to have introduced the blogger to former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo, who is currently running for governor of South Gyeongsang Province in the June 13th local elections.

[Photo : YONHAP News]