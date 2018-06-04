Trump: Summit with Kim Jong-un Back On

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place in Singapore on June 12th.



His announcement came after he met with senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol at the White House on Friday, local time.



He said the "big deal" will be on June 12th and that he believes the North Korean leader is committed to denuclearization.



Trump also said the issue of formally ending the Korean War will be on the table.



He explained he no longer wants to use the term "maximum pressure" on North Korea and looks forward to the day sanctions can be lifted.



Trump said there were "hundreds of new sanctions ready to go on" but they won't be imposed "until such time as the talks break down."



Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party's central committee, visited the White House as Kim Jong-un's special envoy and delivered Kim's letter to Trump.



He traveled from New York to Washington, D.C. in a black sport utility vehicle and arrived at the White House a little past 1 p.m. Friday.



Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly welcomed the North Korean official and led him to the Oval Office, where he held talks with Trump for 80 minutes with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also in attendance.

