S. Korea Tops OECD for Senior Employment, Bottoms Out for Youth Employment

South Korea is among the top in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) for its senior employment rate but ranks low for that of young people in their 20s.



Pundits say this is because the elderly are not inclined to retire, with little financial guarantee for their future, while youths struggle to find jobs.



According to the OECD, the employment rate for those 75 and older in South Korea stood at 18-point-one percent in 2016, the highest among 16 OECD countries with available data.



South Korea has been number one since 2012.



Mexico came in second with over 15 percent, followed by Japan with eight-point-seven percent.



The results are not much different for those 65 and older. South Korea ranked only second after Iceland out of 35 member nations with an employment rate of over 30 percent for this demographic in 2016. The OECD average was 14 percent.



In terms of the employment rate for young adults aged between 15 and 24, South Korea ranked 28th with just over 27 percent.



For the employment rate of people aged 25 to 29, the country ranked 29th with 69-point-six percent, nearly 20 percentages points lower than that of Iceland and Luxembourg, which tied for first at 87-point-three percent.