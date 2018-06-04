Rival Parties Stump for Support in Capital Region

The leaders of ruling and opposition parties on Sunday focused on Seoul and Gyeonggi Province in their campaigning for the June 13 local elections and parliamentary by-elections.



Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae of the ruling Democratic Party is set to join the party's candidates for Seoul mayor, Gyeonggi governor and Incheon mayor in an event in which they will announce their election pledges.



In the event at a subway station in Seoul, the party chief is expected to appeal to voters for their strong support so that the party could win in all of the three regions.



Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party will visit a traditional market in western Seoul to support the party's candidate for Seoul mayor Kim Moon-soo.



The floor leader will also visit Incheon and Songpa in Seoul to support the party's candidates for the electoral districts Yoo Jeong-bok and Bae Hyun-jin.



The opposition party is working to win the voters' support, criticizing the Moon Jae-in government's economic policy.



The leadership of the minor Bareunmirae Party will stump in southern Seoul at 4 p.m., while the leaders of the minor Justice Party and the Party for Peace and Democracy will vie for voter support in the Jeolla Provinces.

