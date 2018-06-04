Judges to Hold Meetings over Allegations of Power Abuse

Judges will hold meetings on Monday to discuss responses to allegations that the judiciary under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae abused its power.



Judges at the Seoul Central District Court will hold several meetings on Monday afternoon to discuss measures in response to the allegations amid a growing controversy over the alleged power abuse.



The Seoul Family Court, the Seoul Southern District Court and other local courts in Incheon, Daegu, Suwon and Busan will hold similar meetings on Monday and Tuesday.



A national judicial council meeting is also scheduled next Monday.



A special inquiry panel under the Supreme Court announced on May 25 that it had found some 410 documents revealing that the judiciary under Yang used politically sensitive trials to make a deal with the presidential office in return for support for establishing a new appellate court.