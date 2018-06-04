Parties Waging All-Out War in Local Elections

With just nine days left until the June 13 local elections and parliamentary by-elections, party leaders are going all-out to gather support in key areas on Monday.



Ruling Democratic Party Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae will stump in Jeju Dongmun Traditional Market and Seogwipo Maeil Olle Market, garnering support for her party's Jeju governor candidate, Moon Dae-rim.



Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae will canvass Ulsan, one of the most fiercely-contested battlegrounds, in support of the mayoral candidate. LKP Chairman Hong Joon-pyo has decided not to take part in campaigning from Monday, after some candidates suggested that it would be better for the local elections to be a competition between the candidates instead of a competition between Hong and President Moon Jae-in.



The Bareunmirae Party's co-chiefs Park Joo-sun and Yoo Seong-min will also vie for voter support. Park will be in the southwestern city of Gwangju while Yoo will mainly stump in the capital region.



The minor Party for Democracy and Peace, which is mainly focusing its campaigns on the southwestern Jeolla Provinces, will be appealing to voters in Seoul, North Jeolla Province and Gwangju. The Justice Party’s leadership will campaign in Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province and Gwangju.

[Photo : KBS News]