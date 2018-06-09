Moon Vows to Retrieve Remains of Korean War Dead

President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that most of those who have sacrificed their lives for the country were regular citizens and ordinary neighbors.



In a commemorative speech at an event marking the 63rd Memorial Day held at the National Cemetery in Daejeon, the president said the country will continue to honor and remember these heroes.



He said freedom fighters who struggled for independence under Japanese colonial rule and people who went out to war to defend the country were all ordinary citizens. He said the history of the Republic of Korea was made by these folks.



President Moon also pledged to excavate the remains of every single soldier and police officer who died during the Korean War.



He said if inter-Korean relations improve, he will first and foremost push for the recovery of remains in the Demilitarized Zone. He said the remains of foreign veterans of the Korean War, including from the United States, can also be retrieved.



This is the first time in 19 years for the government's Memorial Day ceremony to be held at the Daejeon National Cemetery.



Unlike the Seoul National Cemetery, where mostly members of the armed forces and independence fighters are laid to rest, the Daejeon cemetery also enshrines firefighters, civil servants and other nonmilitary personnel killed in the line of duty.

