Early Voting for Local Elections Set for Friday, Saturday

Early voting for the June 13th local elections will take place Friday and Saturday across the country.



The National Election Commission said early voting for the local elections and parliamentary by-elections will be held for two days at over 35-hundred polling stations nationwide.



Voters carrying valid ID can vote at any polling station during the early voting period.



Polling booths will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and their locations can be found on the election commission's Web site(www.nec.go.kr) or by using a smartphone app on election information.



Those who vote early, outside their electoral district, will be given an envelope along with a paper ballot. After voting, the ballot must be put inside the envelope and dropped into the ballot box.



Early voting was introduced in South Korea for the first time in the 2014 local elections and voter turnout recorded eleven-and-a-half percent.



Since then, turnouts for early voting have been on a steady rise, posting over 12 percent for the 2016 parliamentary elections and 26 percent in last year's presidential election.