N. Korean Official Arrives in Beijing from Singapore

A senior aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has been making preparations in Singapore for Kim's visit to the city-state, arrived in Beijing on Wednesday.



According to sources in Beijing, Kim Chang-son, de facto chief of staff to the North Korean leader, left the Beijing Capital International Airport after arriving from Singapore in the morning.



Japan's Kyodo news agency said the official is likely to return to Pyongyang to report the results of his visit to the North Korean leader. Kyodo also said his arrival in Beijing indicates preparations for the North Korean leader's June 12th summit with U.S. President Donald Trump have virtually been completed.



The official is expected to board a flight to Pyongyang on Thursday afternoon.



It's not known where he is currently staying, but according to the sources, it is likely he is at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing and may also brief Chinese officials about the results of meetings in Singapore.

