Putin Expects Results from Summit, Urges Security Guarantee for N. Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope for the North Korea-U.S. summit and urged related countries to provide North Korea with security guarantees.



According to the online edition of China's Xinhua News, the Russian leader made the remarks during an interview with China's State Administration of Radio, Film and Television.



Putin is scheduled to make a state visit to China Friday to Sunday to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Qingdao.



Putin explained he has high hopes for the North Korea-U.S. summit and Russia will also do its best for the meeting's success.



He said Moscow and Beijing share the same stance regarding the Korean Peninsula issue and both sides had proposed a road map for its resolution and that his country fully supports China's contribution in recent days to ease regional tensions.



Putin also highly assessed the North Korean leadership's decision to stop missile and nuclear tests.



He said it was an unprecedented effort to ease tensions in the region and an important step toward denuclearizing the peninsula.



Putin said he understands Pyongyang's demand for a security guarantee. He urged concerned nations to take part in reaching a decision on this issue but also acknowledged that at present, it may be difficult to stipulate the detailed terms and period of implementation.

[Photo : KBS News]