Senator: Trump Agrees Congress Must Approve N. Korea Deal

A Republican senator says the Trump administration has assured that any nuclear deal with North Korea would be submitted to Congress for approval.



According to NBC News, Senator James Risch of Idaho made the comments Tuesday during a Foreign Relations Committee hearing ahead of next week's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.



After the hearing, he told reporters the president, the vice president and the secretary of state have told him separately that their intent is to put together a treaty that will be submitted to the Senate under the Constitution for certification.

[Photo : KBS News]