Moon to Take a Day Off Thursday to Rest

President Moon Jae-in will take a day off on Thursday to rest.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said on Wednesday in a message to reporters that the president will take a rest for a day after a busy few months with back-to-back summit meetings with North Korea, the United States, China and Japan.



Kim said the president will spend his rest day outside of the capital, but not at his private residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.



It is Moon's second holiday this year after he took a day off on February 27th after the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and a series of summit talks.



Moon has repeatedly said that he will use all of his paid annual leave days, stressing the importance of vacation.

[Photo : YONHAP News]