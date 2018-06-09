Singapore Top Diplomat to Visit Pyongyang ahead of US-N. Korea Summit

The top diplomat of Singapore will visit North Korea this week ahead of the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



The Singapore government on Wednesday said in a statement that its Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Pyongyang Thursday and Friday, days before Singapore plays host to the North Korea-U.S. summit.



During the two-day trip, Balakrishnan will reportedly meet with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho and pay a visit to Kim Yong-nam, the president of North's Supreme People’s Assembly and ceremonial president.



Balakrishnan spoke on the phone with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha last month to discuss bilateral cooperation for the summit. He also visited the U.S. this week and met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



The United States and North Korea agreed upon Singapore last month as the venue for the first ever meeting between the leaders of the two countries. The White House said it chose Singapore because it could ensure the security of both leaders and provide a neutral meeting ground.



Singapore has diplomatic ties with both the United States and North Korea. The Southeast Asian city-state serves as the regional headquarters for many large U.S. companies and U.S. Navy vessels use its port facilities.



Singapore suspended trade relations with North Korea last year following tightened UN sanctions over its weapons program, but the reclusive state still operates a small embassy in the country.

[Photo : YONHAP News]