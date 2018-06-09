Poll: Ruling Party Candidates Leading in 14 of 17 Major Regions

Anchor: Recent poll results show ruling party candidates leading in 14 out of 17 major cities and provinces as campaigning for the June 13th local elections enters the final week.

Lee Bo-kyung has this report.



Report: With just a week left until election day, KBS, MBC and SBS on Wednesday released the results of a joint poll for 17 major mayoral and gubernatorial races, the last that can be disclosed to the public before voting opens.



According to the poll results, candidates from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) are leading in 14 cities and provinces. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is leading in just North Gyeongsang Province, a conservative bastion, while an independent candidate is ahead in Jeju Province. The race in Daegu is too close to call.



In the battle for Seoul mayor, incumbent Park Won-soon, affiliated with the ruling party, received about 50 percent of support, while LKP candidate Kim Moon-soo and Ahn Cheol-soo from the Bareunmirae Party secured 14 percent and eleven percent, each.



In the race for Gyeonggi governor, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung won about 49 percent of support and LKP's Nam Kyung-pil garnered just shy of 20 percent.



In Incheon, support for Rep. Park Nam-choon, a DP contender, was more than double that of incumbent Yoo Jeong-bok, an LKP member seeking a second term.



DP candidates are also leading in South Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces, as well as Daejeon and Sejong cities.



About one third of respondents said that they would vote early on Friday and Saturday.



The poll commissioned by the three broadcasters surveyed about one-thousand men and women over the age of 19 in the cities and provinces for four days from last Saturday. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one to three-point-five percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.

Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : KBS News]