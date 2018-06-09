Moon to Appoint Independent Counsel for Druking Scandal ThursdayVideo

Write : 2018-06-07 10:05:33 Update : 2018-06-08 09:45:15

President Moon Jae-in will appoint an independent counsel on Thursday to lead an investigation into an online opinion rigging scandal.

The president, who took a day off on Thursday, plans to select one of two candidates — Im Jeong-hyuk and Huh Ik-bum — who were recommended by four opposition parties on Monday.

Both Im and Huh served in senior positions in the prosecution before moving to private law firms. 

Last month, the rival parties passed a bill to appoint an independent counsel to look into the scandal involving a former ruling party lawmaker and an official at the presidential office.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

Related News
  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>