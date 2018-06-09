President Moon Jae-in will appoint an independent counsel on Thursday to lead an investigation into an online opinion rigging scandal.



The president, who took a day off on Thursday, plans to select one of two candidates — Im Jeong-hyuk and Huh Ik-bum — who were recommended by four opposition parties on Monday.



Both Im and Huh served in senior positions in the prosecution before moving to private law firms.



Last month, the rival parties passed a bill to appoint an independent counsel to look into the scandal involving a former ruling party lawmaker and an official at the presidential office.

[Photo : YONHAP News]