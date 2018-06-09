Ruling Party to Ask Prosecution to Probe Opinion Rigging Allegations involving Opposition

Police are looking into allegations that the main opposition party has engaged in a massive online opinion rigging campaign since 2006, including during the 2007 presidential election.



The Hankyoreh daily reported earlier this week that the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) used a computer program called "Macro" to spread favorable news and ramp up "likes" on comments on Internet sites from 2006 to 2014. The LKP was called the Grand National Party and later the Saenuri Party during that time.



An official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that they are checking the authenticity of the report.



The ruling Democratic Party said it would file a complaint with the prosecution to investigate the allegations, saying that an independent counsel, who will soon launch a probe into the so-called "druking" scandal, should investigate the fresh allegations too.



The LKP has yet to issue any official comments on the media report.

