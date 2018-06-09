76.5% of Voters to Cast Ballots For Local Elections

<p>More than three-quarters of Korean voters say they will vote during next Wednesday's local elections.</p><p><br></p><p>Pollster K-Stat Research conducted a survey of one-thousand-500 eligible voters in the country on Sunday and Monday, and found that 76-point-five percent of respondents plan to cast their ballots come June 13th.</p><p><br></p><p>Including the 18-point-four percent who said they would vote if possible, nearly 95 percent of voters have expressed intent to vote.</p><p><br></p><p>A similar survey two weeks prior had found just over 70 percent who were set on voting.</p><p><br></p><p>Across age groups, voters in their seventies and older were the most committed, with more than 85 percent saying they plan to take part in the elections.</p><p><br></p><p>The survey commissioned by the National Election Commission had a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level. </p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p>

[Photo : KBS News]