76.5% of Voters to Cast Ballots For Local Elections

Write : 2018-06-07 17:06:31 Update : 2018-06-07 18:42:50

76.5% of Voters to Cast Ballots For Local Elections

<p>More than three-quarters of Korean voters say they will vote during next Wednesday&#39;s local elections.</p><p><br></p><p>Pollster K-Stat Research&nbsp;conducted a survey of&nbsp;one-thousand-500 eligible voters in the country on Sunday and Monday, and found that 76-point-five percent of respondents plan to cast their ballots come June 13th.</p><p><br></p><p>Including the 18-point-four percent who said they would vote if possible, nearly 95 percent of voters have expressed intent to vote.</p><p><br></p><p>A similar survey two weeks prior had found just over 70 percent who were set on voting.</p><p><br></p><p>Across age groups, voters in their seventies and older were the most committed, with more than 85 percent saying they plan to take part in the elections.</p><p><br></p><p>The survey commissioned by the National Election Commission had a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.&nbsp;</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p>

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>