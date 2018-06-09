Moon Appoints Independent Counsel on Druking Scandal

President Moon Jae-in has appointed prosecutor-turned-lawyer Huh Ik-bum as an independent counsel to lead an investigation into an online opinion rigging scandal.



Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says Moon made the choice out of respect for the parliamentary agreement and recommendation, and expressed hope he will lead an objective and fair investigation.



Huh has a 20-day preparatory period to assemble as many as 87 investigators, secure office space and consolidate documents.



He has 60 days for the main investigation, but that can be extended by 30 days with the president’s approval.



President Moon is scheduled to present his formal certificate of appointment Friday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]