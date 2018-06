The last day of early voting for the June 13th local elections ended at 6 p. m. on Saturday with a voter turnout of 20-point-14 percent.



Early voting took place at more than 35-hundred polling stations nationwide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the same as on Friday.



Voters carrying a valid ID could vote at any polling booth across the country.



Turnout exceeded 21-point-07 percent in the 12 electoral districts where parliamentary by-elections are also being held.

