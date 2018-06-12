Wife of Hanjin Group Chief to be Summoned over Alleged Illegal Hiring

The wife of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho will be questioned by immigration authorities over allegations of illegally hiring Filipino housemaids.



The Seoul office of the Korea Immigration Service said it will summon Lee Myung-hee for questioning as a suspect at 10 a.m. Monday on charges of violating the Immigration Control Act.



Lee is accused of bringing around a dozen Filipino housekeepers into the country disguised as industrial trainees for Korean Air and employing them at her house.



Her daughter Cho Hyun-ah, former vice president of Korean Air, faces the same charges and was also questioned by immigration officials last month for nine hours.



Cho Hyun-ah reportedly admitted to hiring the housemaids but denied any involvement in inviting the Filipino women to South Korea.

