Wife of Hanjin Group Chief to be Summoned over Alleged Illegal Hiring

Write : 2018-06-09 12:54:22 Update : 2018-06-09 14:58:10

Wife of Hanjin Group Chief to be Summoned over Alleged Illegal Hiring

The wife of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho will be questioned by immigration authorities over allegations of illegally hiring Filipino housemaids.

The Seoul office of the Korea Immigration Service said it will summon Lee Myung-hee for questioning as a suspect at 10 a.m. Monday on charges of violating the Immigration Control Act.

Lee is accused of bringing around a dozen Filipino housekeepers into the country disguised as industrial trainees for Korean Air and employing them at her house.

Her daughter Cho Hyun-ah, former vice president of Korean Air, faces the same charges and was also questioned by immigration officials last month for nine hours.

Cho Hyun-ah reportedly admitted to hiring the housemaids but denied any involvement in inviting the Filipino women to South Korea.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>