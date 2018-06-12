Parties Continue Campaigning in Key Areas for Local Elections

With four days to go until the June 13 local elections, political parties are making the most of the final weekend, going all-out to win support from voters in key areas across the nation.



Saturday marks the final day of early voting for the local elections, with four-thousand-16 posts up for grabs.



The leading Democratic Party's chief Choo Mi-ae headed to Daegu and the adjacent North Gyeongsang Province area, known for its conservative tendencies, to appeal for voter support.



Hong Joon-pyo, leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, visited Busan to support LKP candidates there, while the party’s floor leader Kim Sung-tae is campaigning in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.



The Bareunmirae Party also has its co-chief Park Joo-sun heading to Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, while his counterpart Yoo Seong-min canvasses in Gangwon and the Chungcheong Provinces.



The Party for Democracy and Peace's leadership including Kim Gyeongjin gathered in the Jeolla Provinces, campaigning in Gochang, Namwon, Iksan, and Gokseong.



The Justice Party's leader Lee Jeong-mi will call for youth support in Gangnam, Seoul in the afternoon.





