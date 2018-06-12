Gaeseong Complex Doors Open After 2 Years, but Still No Plan to Resume Industrial Activities

South Korean officials and civilians returned after making a day trip to the Gaeseong Industrial Complex on Friday.



The delegation led by Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung joined director Hwang Chung-song of the North Korea Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland for a seven-hour inspection of the industrial complex.



Friday’s inspection marked the first time South Korean officials had visited the inter-Korean complex since the abrupt discontinuance of operations in February 2016.



The Unification Ministry emphasized that Friday’s visit was to check the physical condition of facilities needed to open the liaison office, denying that opening the office is directly related to reopening the industrial complex.



However, the South Korean government keeps its stance that denuclearization should proceed. It is speculated that further discussions will take place following the U.S.-North Korea summit next Tuesday.

[Photo : KBS News]