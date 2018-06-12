Rival Parties Go All-out for Local Elections

With just three days left until the June 13 local elections and parliamentary by-elections, party leaders are going all-out to gather support in key areas on Sunday.



Ruling Democratic Party Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae will stump in Gwangju, Icheon, Gunpo and other cities in Gyeonggi Province, garnering support for her party's candidates for the region.



Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hong Joon-pyo will canvass Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province in support of the party's candidates.



The leadership of the Bareunmirae Party is mainly stumping in Seoul and the capital region, appealing to voters for support.



The minor Party for Democracy and Peace, which is mainly focusing its campaigns on the southwestern Jeolla Provinces, will be appealing to voters in the region. The Justice Party's leadership will campaign in Incheon and other areas.

