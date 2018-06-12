Samsung Electronics Ranks 14th on Forbes Global 2000 List

Samsung Electronics has ranked 14th on Forbes list of the world's biggest public companies.



Samsung moved up one notch in the rankings on this year's Forbes Global 2000 list. It is the only South Korean firm to make the top 100 list and ranked second among IT companies, beating IT giants like Microsoft, Intel and Facebook.



Besides Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor and SK Hynix ranked 147th and 200th in the report, respectively.



The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China came in at the top of the list among companies from 60 countries.



Companies are evaluated based on their sales, net profit, assets and market value.

[Photo : KBS News]