Parties Continue to Stump Nationwide

With just two days left until the June 13th local elections and parliamentary by-elections, party leaders are going all-out to gather support in key areas on Monday.



Ruling Democratic Party Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae will stump in South Gyeongsang Province, garnering support for her party's gubernatorial candidate Kim Kyoung-soo. The party chief will then canvass key districts in Seoul to appeal to voters for support.



Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hong Joon-pyo will hold a meeting at the party's headquarters to discuss strategies to turn around the adverse situation his party is in. Floor Leader Kim Sung will stump in western Seoul.



The leadership of the Bareunmirae Party will vie for support in Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces.



The minor Party for Democracy and Peace, which is mainly focusing its campaigns on the southwestern Jeolla Provinces, will be appealing to voters in that region. The Justice Party's leadership will campaign nationwide, including in Seoul, Daegu and Gwangju.

[Photo : YONHAP News]