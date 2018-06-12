Judges to Hold Meeting on Top Court's Alleged Power Abuse

Judges at local courts will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss possible responses to allegations that the judiciary under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae abused its power.



About 110 judges representing local courts will attend a meeting set for 10 a.m. at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province.



Based on opinions collected at their respective courts, the judges will discuss how to deal with allegations that the Supreme Court under Yang used politically-sensitive trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the presidential office under the Park Geun-hye administration.



Younger judges are reportedly calling for a prosecutorial investigation into the case, while senior and chief judges are said to be unhappy with the idea.



Meanwhile, Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su told reporters on Monday that a parliamentary investigation is one of the options.

[Photo : YONHAP News]