Parties Make Last-ditch Efforts to Win Votes

Rival parties are making last-ditch efforts to woo undecided voters as the final days and hours tick away before the June 13th elections.

Choi You Sun has this report.



On the second to last day of campaigning before Wednesday's local elections, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) leadership traveled to South Gyeongsang Province, one of the most fiercely-contested battlegrounds for provincial governor.



On her visit to the main opposition's traditional stronghold on Monday, Party Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae sought support for her party's candidates in the region, including South Gyeongsang governor candidate Kim Kyoung-soo.



She asked voters to consider making a different choice this time, with hopes for the region's economic recovery and development.



Main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) leader Hong Jun-pyo spent much of the day discussing strategies to bring together the country's conservative voters in support of the party.



Optimistic about turning the tables on the ruling party after the early voting turnout surpassed 20 percent, Hong said he will appeal to voters by highlighting the current economic plight under the Moon Jae-in administration.



The minor Bareunmirae Party, which criticized the LKP for only finding fault with the government and ruling party, appealed for voter support for the minor center-right party to keep the Moon government in check.



The party also made it clear that it will not seek a merger with the LKP after this week's local elections.



The minor Party for Democracy and Peace, which is mainly focusing its campaigns on the traditional stronghold of southwestern Jeolla provinces, continued appealing to voters in the region.



The Justice Party’s leadership carried out its campaigning in Seoul, Daejeon, Daegu and Busan.

Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.

