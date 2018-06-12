US, N. Korea Fine-tuning Views on Denuclearization, Security Guarantees

Anchor: With one day left until the historic U.S.-North Korea summit, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim met with the North's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Singapore to hold last-minute talks. One key U.S. official told KBS before the the working-level talks that the meeting will focus on narrowing differences over a draft agreement on the North’s denuclearization and U.S. security assurances.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: One day ahead of the U.S.-North Korea summit, KBS interviewed one of the key officials in the U.S. delegation accompanying U.S. President Donald Trump.



The official said working-level talks Monday in Singapore aim to refine a draft agreement on the North’s denuclearization.



Here's what else the official had to say:



The U.S. is working to include wording that seeks the North’s complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its nuclear weapons program, along with a more substantial and advanced timetable for results than those in the Panmunjeom Declaration adopted by the two Koreas in April.



Even though six rounds of working-level talks at Panmunjeom failed to yield a conclusion, the official said the fact that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in Singapore demonstrates that the North is intent on resolving its nuclear issue.



Steps for denuclearization will apparently not be a key topic of discussion at Tuesday’s summit, as the official cites North Korea's position that such substantial steps could come after ties between Washington and Pyongyang improve.



The U.S. official says the North is actively calling for the establishment of a U.S. liaison office in the North, and stresses the North has not mentioned a word about the possible withdrawal of U.S. forces or strategic assets in South Korea.



The official says the North is expected to make a decision about moving nuclear weapons out of the country in line with solid security guarantees from the U.S.



Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim held "substantive and detailed meetings" with the North Korean delegation in Singapore.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]