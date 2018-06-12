KBS, MBC and SBS to Conduct Exit Poll for Local Elections

The Korea Election Poll says it will conduct an exit poll Wednesday for the local elections.



The terrestrial broadcasting companies, KBS, MBC and SBS, will commission three pollsters, including Kantar Public, to survey 170-thousand voters at 640 polling booths nationwide between six a.m. and five p.m. on Wednesday.



Respondents will be picked out via a systematic sampling under which every fifth voter who steps out of the booth will be surveyed.



The survey will mobilize roughly 32-hundred polltakers and 250 supervisors.



KBS, MBC and SBS will unveil the exit poll results at six p.m. on the day of the elections.

