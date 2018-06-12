Moon Anticipates Successful US-N. Korea Summit

Write : 2018-06-11 15:31:06 Update : 2018-06-11 16:00:52

President Moon Jae-in is expressing hope the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea will make bold decisions at Tuesday's summit in Singapore, to open a new era of peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In a meeting of his top aides on Monday, Moon said that he has every confidence the summit will be a success, after seeing both leaders demonstrate their strong will to resolve North Korea's nuclear issue.

At the same time, he stressed that deep-rooted hostility cannot be resolved in a single action, but will be a long process that may take years.

He said South Korea should not rely only on North Korea-U.S. dialogue, but should focus at the same time on developing inter-Korean relations.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

