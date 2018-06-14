Trump, Kim Meet in Historic Summit

After months of negotiations and a cancellation, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finally met face to face.



The two leaders shook hands Tuesday at the luxury Capella Hotel on the secluded resort island of Sentosa in Singapore and made brief opening statements.



[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]

"I feel really great. We are going to have a great discussion and I think tremendous success. We will be tremendously successful. And it's my honour and we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt."



[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]

"Coming this far was not easy. The past has been dragging us down and the wrong prejudices and practices hid our eyes and ears, but we overcame everything to come this far."



As late as Monday, delegates for the two leaders discussed narrowing differences over a draft agreement on the North’s denuclearization and U.S. security assurances.



U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo said Monday that a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization is the only outcome the U.S. can accept in negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear program.



Trump and Kim met for about 35 minutes joined only by translators. Aides of the two leaders then joined for expanded discussions which lasted for an hour and half, after which they moved on to a working luncheon.



A joint statement on the outcome of the summit will be announced at 4 p.m. local time.

[Photo : YONHAP News]