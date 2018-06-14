Parties Continue Race on Final Day of Campaigning

With only one day left until the June 13th local elections, party leaders are making the most of their time and touring key areas on Tuesday.



Ruling Democratic Party(DP) chairwoman Choo Mi-ae will call for voter support in Busan, Ulsan, Daegu and Daejeon, and finish off in Seoul, campaigning for Seoul mayor candidate Park Won-Soon.



Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Kim Sung-tae will hold a press conference on current issues in the morning, while Chairman Hong Joon-pyo plans on campaigning in Gyeonggi Province and Seoul after holding a meeting with party officials in the afternoon.



The minor Bareunmirae Party's co-chiefs Park Joo-sun and Yoo Seong-min will each cover Gwangju and the North Gyeongsang area.



The minor Party for Democracy and Peace will continue to focus its campaigns on Gwangju and the Jeolla provinces, while the Justice Party’s leadership will appeal to voters in the capital area and Changwon in Gyeongsang Province.



The parties and candidates can carry out their campaigns until midnight Tuesday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]