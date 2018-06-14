Mattis: US Troop Reduction Not on Agenda for Trump-Kim Summit

Write : 2018-06-12 11:46:07 Update : 2018-06-12 11:52:48

Mattis: US Troop Reduction Not on Agenda for Trump-Kim Summit

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis has said it is unlikely that President Donald Trump will discuss changing the number of American troops in South Korea during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday that "the U.S. and South Korea are not engaged in any talks of reduction of forces," adding "that would be a discussion between two democracies, the Republic of Korea and the United States." 

During a news briefing in Singapore on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to comment on whether a possible pullout of U.S. troops in Korea would be discussed at the summit. 


