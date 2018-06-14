Parties Tour Key Areas on Final Day of Campaigning

Anchor: With only one day left until the June 13th local elections, party leaders are making the most of their time and touring key areas in a final bid to garner support ahead of Wednesday's voting.

Hong Suhryung has this report on the last day of campaigning activities.



Report: On the final day of campaigning before the elections begin, ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae is calling for voter support in Busan, Ulsan, Daegu and Daejeon. She will finish off in Seoul, campaigning for Seoul mayoral candidate Park Won-soon.



Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Kim Sung-tae held a press conference, claiming strong support for the party in the conservative Gyeongsang region and a close race in Gyeonggi Province. Chairman Hong Joon-pyo will appeal to voters in Gyeonggi and Seoul after holding a meeting with party officials in the afternoon.



The minor Bareunmirae Party's co-chiefs Park Joo-sun and Yoo Seong-min are each covering Gwangju and the North Gyeongsang area.



The minor Party for Democracy and Peace is continuing to focus its campaigns on Gwangju and the Jeolla provinces, while the Justice Party’s leadership is appealing to voters in the capital area and Changwon in Gyeongsang Province.



The parties and candidates can carry out their campaigns until midnight Tuesday, ending the 13 day campaigning period which began on May 31st.



Wednesday's local elections include parliamentary by-elections to fill 12 empty positions. A total of four-thousand-16 people will be newly elected to office. Eligible voters who have not participated in the early voting can cast their ballots Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 14-thousand-134 polling stations nationwide.



KBS will be broadcasting the vote count starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, through KBS1 TV, and also through the mobile platform KBS MyK.

Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : KBS News]