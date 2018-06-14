Trump: Meeting with Kim Better than Anybody Expected

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to sign an accord to wrap up their summit.



After holding one-on-one and expanded talks at the Capella Hotel in Singapore on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that the meeting with Kim went better than anybody could have expected.



After a working luncheon, Trump and Kim strolled through the hotel complex without translators. When asked about the result of their meeting, Trump said he and Kim will be signing a document shortly.



Before the summit talks, the two leaders made brief opening statements.



[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]

"I feel really great. We are going to have a great discussion and I think tremendous success. We will be tremendously successful. And it's my honour and we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt."



[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]

"Coming this far was not easy. The past has been dragging us down and the wrong prejudices and practices hid our eyes and ears, but we overcame everything to come this far."



As late as Monday, delegates for the two leaders discussed narrowing differences over a draft agreement on the North’s denuclearization and U.S. security assurances.



A joint statement on the outcome of the summit will be announced at 4 p.m. local time.









[Photo : YONHAP News]