Moon Hopes for Success of Trump-Kim Summit

Write : 2018-06-12 14:24:07 Update : 2018-06-12 14:30:40

President Moon Jae-in has wished for the success of the historic U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore. 

Chairing a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office on Tuesday, Moon said he hoped the summit will help achieve complete denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula, and usher in a new era for the two Koreas and the U.S. 

The president said he had a sleepless night on Monday, adding that South Koreans’ eyes are all on Singapore and earnestly wishing for the summit to be a success. 

Moon and Cabinet members watched the live broadcast of the historic first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, pushing back the Cabinet meeting by 12 minutes from 10 a.m.

The president will issue a statement via his spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom after the results of the Trump-Kim summit are announced. 

Moon’s statement is expected to come around 6 p.m., given the timetable of the U.S.-North Korea summit. 

Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m., local time, to brief about his meeting with Kim.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

