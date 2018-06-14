Trump, Kim Sign Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed an agreement following their historic summit in Singapore.



The signing ceremony was held after one-on-one and expanded meetings and a working luncheon at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa on Tuesday.



[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]

“The letter that we are signing is very comprehensive, and I think both sides will be very impressed with the results"



[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]

“The world will see the major change.”

“I would like to express gratitude to President Trump for making this meeting happen.”



Trump indicated that a process of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula would begin very quickly and also expressed his willingness to meet Kim again, even at the White House.



He also said that both sides will be impressed by the summit deal document and that the U.S.-North Korea relationship is now very much different, adding that he developed a very special bond with Kim.



Kim said the agreement will signal a new beginning.



The AFP said that in the agreement, Kim promised the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while the U.S. gave security assurances.

[Photo : KBS News]